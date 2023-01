EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — DHR Health Women’s Hospital rang in 2023 by welcoming the first baby born at its facility this year.

Ezra Solis was born on New Years Day at at 5:01 a.m., weighing seven pounds and seven ounces.

The hospital is located at 5502 S. McColl Rd. in Edinburg.

DHR Health is the only free-standing women’s hospital in the Rio Grande Valley. The hospital provides care for women of all ages such as reproductive care, labor, delivery, neonatal care and gynecology.