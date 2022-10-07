EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The first 1,000 fans will receive T-shirts at the RGV Toros “White Out Night” this weekend.

Reliant, the official kit partner for the Toros this season, announced the jersey promotion.

“When the gates open, we will be giving white jersey replica T-shirts to the first 1,000 people who visit the Reliant booth,” Reliant stated in a news release.

The RGV Toros “White Out Night” is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8 as the Toros face off against Phoenix Rising FC at H-E-B Park in Edinburg.

Gates for the game will open at 6:30 p.m. and the game will start at 7:30 p.m.

Along with the jersey promotion, the Toros will also be hosting “RGV Vote Fest” to encourage people to register to vote in the upcoming November election. The event will be free to attend, and will include live music, food, carnival rides and games, the release stated.

“As the official partner for the Toros’ 2022 campaign, Reliant is proud to support this local organization that is continuously promoting the love for sports in the Rio Grande Valley,” the release stated.