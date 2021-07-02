Fireworks stands see supply shortage ahead of July 4th

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — Following the impact of COVID-19, the production of fireworks is causing issues this 4th of July, leaving some firework stands with limited options.

“There has been a shortage on inventory,” said Martha Guerrero, Manager of the USA Fireworks stands. She added they have had difficulties trying to get inventory this year, which is putting a strain on their business.

“It’s not as easy, there are some items that didn’t come in because of the pandemic,” she said.

With families stocking up on fireworks this year and many businesses relying on shipments from China, the production of fireworks is not meeting their demands. Guerrero said the shortage has put a limit on how much their business can buy.

“We weren’t able to get the full inventory that they always wanted they could only get like half of it,” she said.

This shortage of fireworks is not what Guerrero wanted to hear, especially after taking a financial hit last year when sales hit a record low.

“People weren’t coming out, going out to eat, or the same thing that happened last year with the 4th of July; sales were low,” said Guerrero.

Due to the limit that was placed on what fireworks can be ordered, Guerrero said they opted on getting fireworks that had more supply. While they are still trying to meet customers demands, Guerrero adds another problem they face is whether the customer is willing to spend the money.

“It really depends on the people if they come in and if they buy or if they’re willing to buy the amount they used to buy back a year or two ago. We won’t know until after this 4th of July,” she said.

Guerrero adds, while they typically see the most customers the day before the 4th of July, she still worries the shortage in fireworks won’t let them meet demand.