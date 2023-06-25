HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Fireworks stands across the Rio Grande Valley are now open for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday.

Local firework stand vendors are preparing for a busy week as the holiday approaches.

Vendors advise customers when purchasing fireworks to follow safety rules.

Mr. G’s Fireworks lists the following safety rules:

Always read directions carefully

Never experiment with fireworks

Ignite only outdoors

Never shoot fireworks in metal or glass containers

Light one at a time

Always have adult supervision

Keep a bucket of water handy

Never try to re-light a malfunctioning firework

These safety rules can keep you and those around you safe while lighting fireworks during the festivities.