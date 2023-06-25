HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Fireworks stands across the Rio Grande Valley are now open for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday.
Local firework stand vendors are preparing for a busy week as the holiday approaches.
Vendors advise customers when purchasing fireworks to follow safety rules.
Mr. G’s Fireworks lists the following safety rules:
- Always read directions carefully
- Never experiment with fireworks
- Ignite only outdoors
- Never shoot fireworks in metal or glass containers
- Light one at a time
- Always have adult supervision
- Keep a bucket of water handy
- Never try to re-light a malfunctioning firework
These safety rules can keep you and those around you safe while lighting fireworks during the festivities.