Firework businesses experience supply shortage in Texas

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many firework businesses across the state of Texas are experiencing a shortage of supply.
However, the situation in the Rio Grande Valley is looking quite different.
According to employee David Galvan, people are excited for the New Year.
“I’ve seen more people actually come with their kids,” he said.
Causing a higher demand in fireworks than years past.
“Business has been good, I haven’t seen any kinda change,” he said.
Josue Cano junior who is the co-owner of Valley Discount Fireworks says his business has not been affected by the pandemic.
“We are all over the Valley, we have fifty stands from McAllen, San Juan, Alamo, Pharr, Donna, San Benito, Harlingen, Raymond Ville, we have them all over,” he said.
According to Cano, each stand is doing well with supply but that has not been the case with others like American Fireworks owner Glen Davis.
According to Davis, sales are going great but is currently low in supply due to ports not being backed up.
“All we know is that chances are that we may not see them until February,” he said.
As for the Valley, this year has been a huge opportunity for growth to lead for the New Year.