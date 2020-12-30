Firework businesses experience supply shortage in Texas

Revelers celebrate as fireworks explode over the Metropolitan Cathedral after President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gave the annual independence shout from the balcony of the National Palace to kick off Independence Day celebrations in Mexico City, late Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. Every year the Mexican president marks the “Grito de Dolores,” commemorating the 1810 call to arms by priest Miguel Hidalgo that began the struggle for independence from Spain, achieved in 1821. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many firework businesses across the state of Texas are experiencing a shortage of supply.

However, the situation in the Rio Grande Valley is looking quite different.





According to employee David Galvan, people are excited for the New Year.

David Galvan and Lala

“I’ve seen more people actually come with their kids,” he said.

Causing a higher demand in fireworks than years past.

“Business has been good, I haven’t seen any kinda change,” he said.

Josue Cano junior who is the co-owner of Valley Discount Fireworks says his business has not been affected by the pandemic.

“We are all over the Valley, we have fifty stands from McAllen, San Juan, Alamo, Pharr, Donna, San Benito, Harlingen, Raymond Ville, we have them all over,” he said.

According to Cano, each stand is doing well with supply but that has not been the case with others like American Fireworks owner Glen Davis.

According to Davis, sales are going great but is currently low in supply due to ports not being backed up.

“All we know is that chances are that we may not see them until February,” he said.

As for the Valley, this year has been a huge opportunity for growth to lead for the New Year.