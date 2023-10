MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire at a gas pump Monday.

Photos provided by the Mission Fire Department show a black pickup truck on fire near a gas pump at a Valero.

In a post, the Mission Fire Department honored the firefighters who responded to the incident.

(Photo: Mission Fire Department)

(Photo: Mission Fire Department)

(Photo: Mission Fire Department)

“Your quick and courageous actions saved lives and prevented a potential disaster,” the Mission Fire Department stated in the post.