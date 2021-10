SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Firefighters are responding to a semi-truck on fire in San Benito.

Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza confirmed that teams responded to a semi-truck on fire.

The fire is located on Farm to Market Road 732 near Eva Ruth Palmer. Cameron County’s Sheriff’s deputies responded to the fire. Harlingen Fire Department also assisted.

No injuries were reported.

This story will be updated with information as it becomes available.

