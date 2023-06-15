HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Crews fought to contain a fire that spread to two homes Wednesday in Pharr, all while dealing with dangerous heat.

The Valley Storm Team says with an excessive heat warning, first responders will have to exercise extreme caution.

Crews fighting the house had half a dozen six Pharr EMTs joining them at the scene.

They went through dozens and dozens of bottled waters. Both firefighters and police have to contend with their own uniforms.

“The gear that they use to protect them from, from the heat and flames of a fire also keeps them insulated. Keeps the heat trapped on their bodies,” Pilar Rodriguez, Pharr City Fire Department Chief said.

Firefighter equipment adds a significant number of weight when putting out a blaze. According to Firefighter Insider, fire gear can weigh between 45 and 80 pounds. An average helmet can weigh four pounds.

With other factors including heat from fighting a fire, outdoor heat and heavy uniforms first responders stay prepared at all times.

“It’s a double whammy. And so normally when they can go, you know 15 to maybe 30 minutes fighting a fire before they need a break. Yesterday was an example where they were maybe only able to go 10 or 15 minutes,” Rodriguez said.

During the Pharr home fire, the incident commander realized the magnitude of the fire and received weather alerts that the heat index was around 117.

A lot of manpower was needed.

McAllen, Edinburg and San Juan Fire Departments assisted in putting the two fires out. Police tell us they have a similar system with a patrol supervisor making the call.

Both firefighters and police regularly use water. Drinks such as Gatorade are often used too.

“If the beverage has electrolytes, it’s good for the long-term stay. Let’s say you’re working in an intersection and it’s going to be long-term. Electrolytes are very important,” Lt. Gabriel Vela-Reyna with the Edinburg Police Department said.

If a stay is short-term, Edinburg PD follows recommendations from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) that first responders always carry water.

One firefighter and a resident were taken to the hospital. The resident received first degree burns trying to put out the blaze.

Both of them have been released.