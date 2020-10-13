Firefighters, mayor sign collective bargaining agreement

MCALLEN, Texas — The official signing ceremony for the City of McAllen Firefighters Association happened on Monday.

The city of McAllen and the interim fire chief the McAllen Firefighters Association all signed the collective bargaining agreement.

The mayor says the city has what is called collective bargaining. It means they negotiate with the union for fire and police departments. The focus this day was on fire services.

Mayor Jim Darling, “they agreed to go for another year on the contract which is you know we’re grateful for that. I think they’re grateful to maintain what they have. It’s a two-way street and it’s always trying to be a two-way street.”

The mayor said he expects the service from the firefighters to stay the same from this agreement.