The Rio Grande Valley is way behind when it comes to rainfall the last 30 days or so and that means dry grasses and a prime environment for runaway fires.







Temperatures will be rising to the 100-degree mark by Wednesday but it’s the serious wind shift coming Thursday morning which will open the door to more dry air flooding the RGV.

A cold front usually means a chance for rain but this time all it will bring is worsening wildfire risk later this week.

Warm and breezy is normal for the Valley this time of year so get ready for more of that by Sunday which, in turn, will make the fire weather risk even worse.

Cameron and Starr counties currently have burn bans but the Valley is dry from one end to the other.

The one thing which would lower the fire danger significantly is rain and that is not expected through the early part of next week.

Gusty southeast winds will help a bit by bringing higher humidity but nothing helps like a good soaker and that seems miles away.