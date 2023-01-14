RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral)- Just his past Friday we already saw the results from a brush fire here in the valley.

Conditions are setting themselves up to see an increased risk for fire weather going into Sunday. A few key ingredients are going to be in play.

It has been very dry across the entire Rio Grande Valley. As of Saturday it has been 26 days without any measurable precipitation greater than 0.01”. Sensors have only picked trace amounts of precipitation, but nothing that can put anywhere close to a dent in our current rain deficits.

The other issue comes from the freeze the Valley experienced right before the Christmas holiday. Any vegetation that died as a result of the freeze may not have been cleared. Other dry vegetation will add to the concerns that will be present for Sunday.

Forecasted wind gusts tomorrow afternoon.

On top of that, the very low humidity and the very high wind speeds that are expected on Sunday would be the final problems that we are tracking. Wind speeds are expected to be at least 25-30 mph sustained with gusts at times over 40 mph.

It is likely that a Wind Advisory and a Red Flag Warning will be issued at some point or another on Sunday.

Forecast Fire Danger from Texas A&M Forest Service

With all that said and done, the majority of the Valley will see a high risk for fire danger with much of Hidalgo County in particular seeing very high risks.

Make sure to avoid all outdoor burning, properly extinguish all flames if any, and to avoid parking cars over dry grass.