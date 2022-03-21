HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A very strong low pressure system, and RGV wind maker, over New Mexico will continue its movement northeastward Monday. Strong winds combined with very dry vegetation and reduced humidity values will make for dangerous fire weather conditions this morning and afternoon

A wind advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m to 7 p.m. for all of Hidalgo, Cameron and Willacy counties. Winds will be sustained from 25 to 35 MPH with wind gusts in excess of 50 MPH for areas mostly east of highway 281/I-69C for later this morning through the afternoon.

A fire weather warning is in effect from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today for all of the Rio Grande Valley. Strong winds combined with relative humidity values of 20 to 45 percent for Starr and western Hidalgo counties and values between 45 to 55 percent for Cameron and Willacy counties will aid in any fires that develop to spread very quickly. Outdoor burning today is not recommended.

The Texas dry line will make a run for the RGV Monday and is expected to push into at least Starr County and possibly western Hidalgo County. The dry line separates very moist Gulf of Mexico air to the east from very dry desert like air to the west. Winds will come down in the areas that get the dry line, but the trade off is very low humidity and temperatures this afternoon in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees.

Tuesday will see a cold front slide through and cool temperatures down to more seasonal values beginning Tuesday. Unfortunately, no rain is expected Tuesday into the upcoming weekend.