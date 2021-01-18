Fire safety urged by the NFPA as cold temperatures continue

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Nights have become a bit colder in the Rio Grande Valley causing many residents to turn on their heaters.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) Communications Manager Susan McKelvey says fires caused by heaters are the most common when left unattended.

According to the NFPA research, the leading factor of home heating fire deaths are at 54%.

McKelvey says those fires could have been prevented with proper spacer heater placement.

“Make sure for heating equipment in particular that it is not too close to anything that can burn so again that three-foot rule applies, keep heaters away from furniture drapery, make sure it is in a location where it can’t be bumped into or knocked over, that includes pets as well, you want to make sure that pets stay away from the area,” said McKelvey.

McKelvey also reminds residents to have smoke alarms available and properly working at all times.

According to McKelvey, it is best to change smoke alarms each month to ensure the safety of everyone inside a household.

NFPA’s research states that nearly 48% of all home fires occur in the months of December, January and February.

McKelvey says parents can educate children to be safe around everyday heating objects by using two things such as colored tape and a marker.

“Nothing should be within three feet of a heater so even if you want to mark for young children in particular with masking tape or some sort of marker that really visually shows kids that you can’t come in this area because coming in this area would be dangerous so you stay beyond that three-foot area safety zone so that kids know they can’t come in contact,” said McKelvey.

McKelvey says it is important to teach children about fire safety with the things around them at home.

She also expressed space heaters should never be left out of sight because unattended fires are the most common year-round.

For further information about fire safety it is encouraged to visit the NFPA website.