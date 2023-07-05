DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 9-year-old boy is dead after a mobile home caught fire in Donna Wednesday, authorities said.

Hidalgo County Fire Marshal Homer Garza said they received a call around 1 a.m. regarding a mobile home fire at 451 Julius Avenue.

Garza said the fire started in a bathroom next to the boy’s room, and six people inside the home were able to get out.

Once they noticed the boy was not out, they attempted to go back in but were overpowered by flames.

The Donna Fire Department was able to contain the fire in that area, but there was smoke damage to the rest of the home.

Hidalgo County and the Red Cross are working to provide additional support to the family.