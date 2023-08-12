SAN JUAN, Texas — A fire destroyed a mobile home in San Juan Saturday afternoon.

San Juan FD, with assistance from Pharr FD and Alamo FD, responded to the mobile home located at the 300 block of Santana Street.

Officials stated there were five people inside the home at the time of the fire, and they were all able to get out safely.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire within 30 minutes.

Photos from the scene show half a dozen firefighters tending to the home.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, and the Fire Marshal will lead an investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.