HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen Fire Department is investigating an early morning house fire that gutted the large building on Wilson Road.

Harlingen fire chief Rafael Balderas says, firefighters received a call at 6:30 a.m. and when they arrived the expansive “barndominium” was on fire.

Harlingen FD (Photo By: Freddy Vela/ValleyCentral)

Harlingen Fire (Photo By: Rolando Avila/ValleyCentral)

Harlingen Fire (Photo By: Rolando Avila/ValleyCentral)

He said firefighters began taking an offensive approach to control the blaze and had some difficulty in some hot spot areas.

“We’re still there hitting some hot spots, there are some areas where we were having difficulty getting into where the fire was,” chief Balderas said.

The chief said the barndominium was a storage facility for antique cars and no one was inside the building at the time of the fire.

Hours later firefighters are still on the scene taking care of some hot spots.

The department is investigating the cause of the fire.