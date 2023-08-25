DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Nearly two years ago Juan and Ana Gonzalez’s home was destroyed in a fire.

The blaze took all their belongings and hundreds of memories. While the fire took a lot, it did not take everything.

“The house was a wooden frame house, but it lasted 50-plus years. The fire consumed all of it and it’s hard to do something like that, you know,” said Gonzalez.

“My wife saved two uniforms, a work uniform, but everything else. We start from scratch,” he added.

For more than a year, Gonzalez, a veteran who served for 35 years, stayed with relatives, that is until the South Texas Builders Alliance stepped in to help.

“To me, it takes a special person I served for our country. It’s something that we should all look up to and it was just my goal to get the veteran back into his house,” said Mario Guerrero, Executive Director for the South Texas Builders Alliance.

Businesses and community members came together to provide materials, food, and time to help give Gonzalez what he and his family might need.

“We have groceries, people donated groceries to fill up his cabinetry, as they’re moving into their new home,” Guerrero said.

Ronnie Cavazos is the president of the STBA and said what was just a floor plan two years ago has finally come into existence. Gonzalez did not pay a cent for anything.

“To be able to bring so many people together and then not have to ask for any money from the Gonzalez family was a goal that we had set and we accomplished it,” Cavazos said.