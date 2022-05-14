BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway to determine the cause of a large fire that resulted in 12 vehicles being left at a “complete loss.”

Brownsville Fire Department responded to a fire around 11 a.m. on Saturday at 21 Sam Perl Blvd. near the Gateway International Bridge.

According to Assistant Chief Sam Padilla with Brownsville FD, additional units were requested due to it being a “sizable fire.”

The fire was near an area with several parked cars, and in total 12 cars were at a “complete loss,” he said.

The fire was contained and put out before reaching one of the warehouses that was right behind it, according to Brownsville FD. There were no injuries reported.

The case remains under investigation.