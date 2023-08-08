HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The extremely dry conditions, gusty winds and sweltering heat make the threat of a wildfire dangerous.

The National Weather Service has most of the Rio Grande Valley under an elevated threat for wildfires today.

Hidalgo, inland Cameron, inland Willacy, Starr, Zapata, Jim Hogg, Brooks and inland Kenedy counties are all under the elevated risk. The only exceptions are the coastal areas of Cameron and Willacy counties.

The most critical timeframe for today is from 1 to 7 p.m.

Officials warn residents not to park vehicles on pavement or dirt, not to drive in high grass or brush. Not to weld or grind metal in grass or brush and definitely dispose of cigarettes in ashtrays.

The NWS says the combination of very hot temperatures, low afternoon humidity and breezy winds will all aid in the elevated fire risk in the Valley.

DANGER ACROSS THE STATE

Texas A&M Forest Service has raised the State Wildfire Preparedness Level to Level 4 due to the increase in wildfires in the state.

“The decision to move to a Preparedness Level 4 indicates that the complexity of wildfires across Texas is increasing to where they require more time, personnel and equipment to contain and put out,” said Wes Moorehead, Texas A&M Forest Service Fire Chief.

The areas with the highest risk include Dallas, Waco, Austin and San Antonio, and extending west to Abilene and Wichita Falls, according to a news release from the agency.

The forest service says over the past week, state and local firefighters have responded to 119 wildfires that burned 9,012 acres.

For the latest on the our forecast, download the Valley Storm Team app.