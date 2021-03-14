Fire crews work to contain massive fire in Starr County

STARR COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — A massive fire that scorched more than 100 acres of land was contained Saturday night into Sunday morning by several fire agencies.

The fire began near La Prieta Road in rural Starr County southwest of La Rosita on Saturday.

Crews from the immediate area responded to the fire at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and attempted to extinguish the flames but were unable to successfully do so.

La Rosita FD, La Casita FD, Escobares FD, Starr County FD, Rosita FD, and Roma FD were the local fire agencies on the scene.

Reinforcements were sent from the Texas A&M Forest Service (TFS), the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System engine strike team, and the US Fish and Wildlife Service who helped the crews extinguish the fire.

The large number of crews worked together throughout Saturday into Sunday morning to put out the flames.

The “La Prieta Fire” burned 124 acres in the rural area with no injuries reported.

As of Sunday morning, 95 percent of the fire was contained and turned over to local agencies who are maintaining the last of the blaze.

Crews work to extinguish the “La Prieta Fire”

(source: Texas A&M Forest Service)

Dry conditions with winds blowing from 25-35 miles per hour spread the fire from a small perimeter to a large area as firefighters worked to put out the flames.

TFS is a statewide agency that has task forces set up across Texas that respond to local fire departments that need help putting out fires.

Officials say that current conditions have TFS placing additional personnel in south Texas

“Currently TFS has additional resources in south Texas due to increased fire danger from high fuel loading, cured grasses from the hard freeze, and very dry and windy weather conditions,” said Heather Gonzales, TFS fire contact.

Gonzales says educating the public on fire safety is the key to preventing large fires from spreading.

“Nine out of 10 fires are human caused,” said Gonzales. “Residents should avoid any outdoor burning when condition are dry or windy.”

She also advises residents to avoid activities that could cause a spark such as welding or dragging trailer chains.

This fire is under investigation as crews work to determine the cause of the eruption.