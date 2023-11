McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Fire Department responded to a structure fire Wednesday morning.

The structure fire, which was near the 7600 block of N. 10th Street, has been put out. According to officials, the fire started on the rooftop of a building that was under construction.

(Photo: Emiliano Pena)

(Photo: Emiliano Pena)

(Photo: Emiliano Pena)

(Photo: Emiliano Pena)

Minor injuries to several of the workers were reported.

The scene is now under control, authorities said.