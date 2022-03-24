WILLACY COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Crews are working to contain a fire that is threatening farm equipment near San Perlita.

According to authorities, a fire was reported at Dewitt Farms northeast of San Perlita around 2:33 p.m.

The fire collapsed the roof of a barn on the farm and is threatening several tractors and other farm equipment located in the building.

Large equipment is being used to extinguish the flames burning the barn. Authorities say at this time the fire is close to being fully contained.

No cause for the fire has been determined at this time.

The Willacy County Sheriff’s Office, Raymondville Fire Department, San Perlita Volunteer Fire Department, and Lyford Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire.