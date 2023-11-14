BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A fire at the Port of Brownsville early Tuesday morning destroyed several tanker trucks, according to a news release from the port.

The fire was reported around 2:45 a.m. and about 12 trucks were reported damaged during the incident, said port authorities.

Brownsville Fire Department along with the Port Isabel and Los Fresnos Fire Departments contained and confined the fire to a small sector of the truck staging area, according to the port’s news release.

The port’s police department established roadblocks to secure the site inside the port. Cameron County Sheriff’s Office and Texas DPS assisted with traffic control outside the port gates.

No injuries or fatalities were reported. All efforts were made to ensure the safety and security of people and property, according to the news release.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.