SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Just a few feet away from the craziness of spring break beach parties, hundreds of students turned away from the party to give praise.

South Padre Island is a hot spot for spring break debauchery and heading to the beach is a tradition for college co-ed’s but amid the fun, others are finding faith.

Amid the thousands are hundreds of college kids turning to Jesus Christ to be baptized at the beach.

It is a life-changing experience for Gerardo Cereceres.

“There’s a lot of chaos going on just seeing that the light is shining through all of the darkness and just threw everyone it was a special moment,” he said.

A moment he agrees is ironic but all the more meaningful.

“It was just coming to Christ seeing the power that He has over all of us and I’m just thankful that He gave me this opportunity to finally get baptized again because I was baptized as a baby but it wasn’t under my will so now it’s just me surrendering to God and accepting Him as my Lord and Savior,” said Cereceres.