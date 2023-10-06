RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Financial fraud is growing in the Rio Grande Valley and many who fall victim are senior citizens.

The Better Business Bureau is teaming up with local banks and law enforcement to educate the community about the risks and how to protect you and your loved ones.

They also want Valley residents to know how to properly to report fraud.

The BBB says one of the biggest threats to seniors are scams through phone calls.

“I go into the senior citizens home and I find that they are being scammed and swindled in all sorts of ways that they are not even aware of,” Robert Obregon with Senior Medicare Patrol said.

People are also urged to watch out for their elderly loved ones to make sure they don’t fall to any scams.

For more information on what scams to look out for, you can contact the Senior Medicare Patrol at (956) 969-1804.