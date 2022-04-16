WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gov. Greg Abbott was joined by the governor of Tamaulipas, Mexico, Francisco Javier García Cabeza de Vaca, to enter into a written agreement for more border security on Friday.

“In particular, Tamaulipas will provide the personnel, resources and tactics to stem the flow of immigrants walking across the border at low water crossings,” said Abbott. “If those crossing resume or increase it will signal that cartel supported crossings have increased and Texas must reinstate the more stringent inspection standard.”

Other Mexican states included in this bi-national agreement include Coahuila, Chihuahua and Nuevo Leon.

Last week, Abbott announced phase one of a security plan for the state which includes increased inspections of commercial vehicles that cross through the ports of entry conducted by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

Major Gonzalez with the DPS said violence erupted at the Pharr International Bridge.

“They started their own strike on the Mexican side of the Pharr port of entry just about a-day-and-half, two days later, the cartel went in there and they burned multiple vehicles and they also started shooting around that area,” said Gonzalez.

Director of DPS Colonel Steven McCraw reported that he believes the inspections worked.

“Not surprisingly we reported back there’s actually no human trafficking and or drug trafficking to detect back after doing 100 % compliance investigations,” said McCraw.

Multiple truckers and business owners expressed suspected financial losses due to the congestion.

Abbott says the financial loss is necessary to make a change

“If there is not a slowdown in illegal immigration there will be a re-implementation of 100 percent of inspection of all commercial vehicles and a consequence of that is financial pain and financial pain is necessary to get the public to insist that their government leaders such as the presidents of the two countries involved to take the action that is needed to solve this problem,” said Abbott.

Cabeza de Vaca said his state has law enforcement at the southern borders of his state, but adds Mexican federal government needs to step up.

“That’s nothing new, we’ve been saying this for a long in fact it’s been 2 years that I have been telling the federal Mexican government to do something on our southern border with Central America,” said Cabeza de Vaca.