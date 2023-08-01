MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Decades after neighbors started dying of cancer, a final settlement has been received in a lengthy case surrounding a pesticide company in the upper Valley.

The facility is now closed and said to be cleaned up, but neighbors say they feel like they’re being victimized again.

With case after case of workers and those live nearby getting sick, a local group started a legal case in 1998 against the Hayes-Sammons pesticide plant.

The founder says the money they are being offered is unacceptable.

The Hayes-Sammons pesticide plant stood on now largely empty grounds in Mission. It went up in the 1940s and classified as toxic superfund in the 1980s, one of the most toxic in the United States.

“We started suing like 34 of the biggest corporations in the world, chemical corporations and we ended up settling with I’m not even sure how many. I believe it’s six,” explained Maria Salinas, a community activist and founder of the case.

Over the years, hundreds of workers and others who lived near the plant were diagnosed with cancer, others even report of birth defects.

The pesticide companies denied any responsibility, but now an undisclosed group of them is issuing their third and final settlement letter, over a 25 year period.

However, there is a feeling among the plaintiffs that the settlement – which she says was a total of under $20 million – was unfair.

“Some of our expert witnesses got a $3 settlement check. These were the men unloading and loading,” Salinas said.

Salinas tells ValleyCentral the neighbors right across the street from the site helped her with her lawsuit over the years.

But there’s a problem now. Many of them got sick with cancer or kidney issues.

“A lot of cancer. All the workers that were not treated appropriately with gloves or masks, they all ended up dying of cancer. And, then they took the product home. So all their families got contaminated,” Salinas told us.

The Hayes-Sammons facility is no longer in existence for comment.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality says its cleanup is complete and has been remediated under the state superfund program – therefore no further environmental response is needed.

TCEQ says the Hayes-Sammons site’s clean up and demolition was completed from February 1998 to October 1998.