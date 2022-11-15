SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) —Hidalgo County held their last public meeting regarding a proposed rural trash collection program.

Hidalgo County held four public meetings about the proposal, including tonight’s final meeting in San Juan.

With the proposed trash collection program, residents will have access to services that are already offered in Hidalgo County cities and towns.

“I feel everybody should be entitled to trash services,” Hidalgo County resident Arturo Villareal told ValleyCentral. “We get taxed enough, so I feel everybody should be regardless of their place of living rural or not.”

The amount residents will need to pay is still unknown, but Hidalgo County stated the cost will be affordable.

“I think that’s wrong since we’re all residents, we all pay taxes,” Hidalgo County resident Annette Garza said. “I think everybody has a right to all of the services.”

The program was proposed in order to curb illegal dumping.