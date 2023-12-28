PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The final interchange flyover in the I-2/I-69C Pharr Interchange Project is scheduled to open Saturday, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Direct Connector One, or DC 1, is the flyover that merges westbound I-2 traffic with northbound I-69C. DC1 is being finalized with bridge railing and striping.

Weather permitting, DC 1 will open during the day this Saturday.

TxDOT and Dragados-Pulice Joint Venture, the project contractor, are asking motorists to stay alert in the project zone and follow directional signage for the new traffic pattern.