HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Award-winning actor, founder and CEO of RGV Talent Brenda Patricia Garza discussed with ValleyCentral’s Danielle Banda about an upcoming project being filmed in the Rio Grande Valley.

Along with Garza is Alberto Ornelas who will direct the film entitled “Modern Day Jesus“.

“Modern Day Jesus is about a modern-day relationship and what Jesus would be like in our day and age, not based on religion, just based off of your relationship,” said Ornelas.

If you are interested in being an extra on the film, Garza says they are in need. If you’re in the Brownsville area, visit Brenda Patricia Garza on Facebook.

There you’ll be able to see the extras and know what is needed. Filming will begin in June.

