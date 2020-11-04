Filemon Vela wins re-election for Texas’s 34th Congressional District

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — Congressman Filemon Vela will retain his seat in the U.S. House of Representatives after winning re-election in the race for Texas’s 34th Congressional District.

The incumbent Vela defeated Republican challenger Rey Gonzalez, Jr. with 55 percent of votes to 42 percent of votes.

These numbers are not final, however, election officials are calling Vela the winner with 49 percent of precincts reporting.

Vela has served in this position since the district was created in 2013.

Texas’s 34th Congressional District covers portions of Cameron, Hidalgo, Willacy, Bee, DeWitt, Goliad, Gonzales, Hidalgo, Jim Wells, Kenedy, Kleberg, and San Patricio counties.

