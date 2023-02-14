EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Fiesta Edinburg Parade is making its return for the Fiesta Edinburg annual event on March 4.

A celebration of culture and community, the city said the family-friendly event will feature colorful floats, music, and costumes, and is a wonderful opportunity to come together and celebrate the diverse community.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m.

For more information or to participate, contact the Fiesta Edinburg Parade Committee at (956) 383-4974 or visit our website at www.edinburg.com.