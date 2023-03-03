EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The annual Fiesta Edinburg will get underway this evening at the Bert Ogden Arena and all of the Rio Grande Valley is invited.

Now in its 54th year, city officials said this is Edinburg’s largest community event hosted by the chamber of commerce.

Event organizers said there will be plenty of activities for the entire family to enjoy, such as live music, a parade, carnival rides, and delicious food.

On Friday, night Norteño music legends Los Tigres del Norte will headline and on Saturday night the Randy Rogers Band will take the stage.

Fiesta Edinburg celebrates the city’s history and according to the chamber of commerce, Edinburg first experienced a “building boom” in the latter half of the 1920s.

This is when the city really expanded with new schools, medical facilities, and recreational sites. Some of the locations, which eventually became an important part of the city’s history, include the former Pan American University, now UTRGV, and the Edinburg Community Hotel.

City leaders are also pleased with Edinburg being recognized as an All-American City for three different years.

Fiesta Edinburg runs through Sunday, March 5. For parking and traffic advisories click here.

Get your tickets online or call 956-383-4974 for more information.

Reporter Danielle Banda contributed to this report.