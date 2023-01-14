McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Homes and businesses in McAllen and Harlingen could soon be able to tap into fiber-optic internet services from Lubbock-based Vexus Fiber.

The firm announced this month that its “ultimate high speed 100% fiber optic Internet is now available in the Rio Grande Valley,” singling out Harlingen and McAllen areas by name in its announcement. The firm has started construction of its network in the Valley.

Vexus Fiber has services in Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico, and is now expanding into the Valley market, according to the company. Texas cities with Vexus Fiber include Lubbock, Amarillo, Wichita Falls, Abilene and areas around those communities.

The company is building new networks in the Rio Grande Valley, Tyler, Nacogdoches, Huntsville, Laredo, and San Angelo.

The 10-gigabit network is privately funded by Vexus, connecting homes and businesses to the company’s symmetrical multi-gigabit speed internet service.

“We are extremely excited to be able to further increase our service footprint throughout Texas,” said Jim Gleason, CEO of Vexus Fiber. “As a company that is headquartered in Lubbock, it’s nice to continue our investment in this great state. Our future-proof network will allow residents and businesses of the Rio Grande Valley to experience an internet connection that is extremely reliable, very fast and supports all their internet needs.”

Residents in the initial construction areas can already sign up for services to be installed by visiting shop.vexusfiber.com, the company said.

“Reliability, speed and local support are the three things most wanted by customers, and Vexus offers all three,” said Gleason. “We understand how many families and businesses rely on the internet in their day-to-day lives and we aim to make their experience seamless. People shouldn’t have to worry about their internet lagging, and with Vexus Fiber, you don’t have to.”