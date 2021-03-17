Fewer ride-share drivers mean higher demand on South Padre Island

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (KVEO) — Spring Break tends to be a busy time for ride-sharing apps drivers on South Padre Island, but like a lot of things this year, the number of people requesting a ride on one of them has decreased.

Shortened Spring Breaks for some colleges and the continuing pandemic have caused a noticeably smaller crowd to gather on South Padre Island this year.

“I want to say there’s been at least a 30% decrease compared from last year to this year,” said Ryan Dougherty, who comes to South Padre Island from Hidalgo County every March and spends the month driving for Lyft.

He said even though the number of Spring Breakers is down this year, the drivers who are here are just as busy as ever.

“We’re constantly doing long rides,” said Dougherty. “Then throughout the day we’re constantly here on the island just doing what we can to make it safe and get people to and from A to B and be safe doing that.”

The pandemic also lowered the number of drivers on the island. Dougherty said it is the fewest number of drivers he’s ever seen during Spring Break.

“[The] constant communication that I have with them, there’s a lot of people that keep informing me ‘there’s not enough drivers on the island there’s not enough drivers here or there’,” said Dougherty.

Due to the nature of ride-sharing, Uber and Lyft drivers like Dougherty take on a risk with every passenger who they drive. There’s no way of knowing if someone has been exposed to COVID-19 when they get in.

He speculated that the number of drivers was down since not everyone was willing to risk giving rides to strangers, especially if they’re out partying on the beach without a mask.

But Dougherty is, and he wears a mask at all times when in the car.

For him, the upsides outweigh the downsides.

“It’s me being my own boss and me making my own hours and my choice when I want to drive and when I don’t want to drive,” said Dougherty.

He said that he has extra masks in his car for passengers who want one, but he doesn’t force people to wear a mask since the state doesn’t have a mask mandate.

Since he arrived on the island at the start of the month, he said that he “really [hasn’t] seen anybody wearing masks as much.”

He told KVEO that he was hoping the increased demand due to fewer drivers would earn him more money this March than it did last year and that “so far, we’re about even.”