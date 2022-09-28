PORT ISABEL, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Tuesday in Port Isabel, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) asked for the public’s opinion on the proposed changes to the construction on a new Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) port off the gulf coast.

Officials said this project will allow the start of an underground pipeline to take natural gas and store it at a natural gas facility.

The goal of this hearing is to identify specific environmental issues and concerns. Some community members are concerned about what this change could mean.

“We have the issue where we’re on the coast, so it’s groundwater and the ocean. Any new additions to any of these projects are just not on our agenda,” said Emma Guevara, a community member.

FERC encourages more members of the public to voice their opinions on the project.