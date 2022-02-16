DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One Donna is paving the way for more girls on the football field. Dayanara Zavala hopes by accomplishing her dream of playing football, other females can be inspired.

The 16-year-old said she has a passion for football and the field called out to her.

“Football is everything to me and I can say without it, I would probably be not so motivated. It’s my motivation,” said Zavala.

When she started at Donna Early College High School (DECHS) she said they did not have a sports program.

“Here they don’t have extra sports and stuff like here it’s all college classes,” said Zavala.

Zavala expressed her passion for the game and told her school she wanted to play football. Donna Early College School Principal, Jessica Carrizales said the school got in touch with Donna High School (DHS) for Zavala to play for their freshmen team while attending classes at (DECS). This also made her the first female to play on DHS’s Freshman Football team.

“All we did was make sure we made it possible for her if she needed to be released early for a game or for practice, we made sure the staff knew,” said Carrizales.

Zavala said her position is the middle linebacker and she walks a half-mile to and from both schools for practice but it is worth it. As for her dad, she said he has been supportive of her goals.

“He just said, `I’m not going to stop you from doing anything you want to do.’ Zavala also adds, “my stepmom and him are both always supporting me every game, like they never missed a game.”

When she steps on the field for game day, Zavala explains why she doesn’t get nervous or let things get under her skin.

“I don’t get nervous thinking oh they are bigger, they are stronger, they don’t intimidate me,” said Zavala.

She looks forward to playing football throughout high school. Zavala also hopes that by playing, more girls will want to do the same.