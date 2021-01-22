FEMA will set up 100 COVID-19 vaccine centers across Texas

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

TEXAS (KVEO) — The State of Texas is preparing to roll out more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to the public and offer vaccine hubs that will make distribution run smoother.

Texas State Senator Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa announced that the Biden administration will soon direct FEMA to set up vaccination centers across Texas.

The locations of these centers are not known at this time, however, Hinojosa states that the state will soon be able to get vaccines to the public in a fair and efficient manner.

By next week, Texas will have received more than three million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to distribute to the public, according to Hinojosa.

The senator acknowledged the challenges of the distribution due to vaccines not being distributed equitably and the state is limited on the number of doses received.

Despite these initial challenges, he is optimistic that they will get vaccines out to the public soon.

More information will be put out on these FEMA vaccination centers when it is made available.