FEMA partners with Hidalgo County to open mass COVID-19 testing site

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A drive-thru COVID-19 testing site will be opening at Edinburg Municipal Park next week.

Hidalgo County, in partnership with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM), and the City of Edinburg will open a drive thru testing site, expected to administer 1,000 COVID-19 tests per day, according to a release from the City of Edinburg.

The testing site will open on Wednesday, Jan. 19 and will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Edinburg Municipal Park is located at 714 S. Raul Longoria Road.

The site will remain open until Friday, Feb. 4, the release stated.

“I commend state and federal officials for assisting our Hidalgo County by providing thousands of free COVID-19 tests,” said County Judge Richard F. Cortez in the release. “It is vital that residents get tested as soon as symptoms arisde so they may quarantine and preent infecting others. That is one of the best ways we will be able to stop the spread.”

An appointment is required for testing. Residents can register online by scanning the QR code, visiting the following link or by calling (800) 635-8611. After registering, residents must print out the voucher and bring it to their scheduled appointment.

The tests will be conducted using PCR nasal swabs, with results becoming available within 48 to 72 hours.

The tests will be free, with no age limit on those being tested, the release stated.