FEMA offers National Flood Insurance Program, first year paid

MERCEDES, Texas (KVEO)- Following the heavy July rains, Mercedes residents experienced flooding leading them to look for flood insurance options.

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) offers a flood insurance program that with the first year paid.

“The National Flood Insurance Program can help reimburse you for some of those costs the FEMA grants won’t,” said FEMA Spokesperson Earl Armstrong.

Armstrong added that FEMA will pay a one-time fee for the first year and then after that, insurance holders will be required to take over the flood insurance payment.

Mercedes resident Laura Alvarado told KVEO that she didn’t know about the program and wishes she had before because it would have saved her $12,000 to $15,000 last year alone in flood damage.

“In order to be eligible for a flood insurance policy, your community has to participate in the National Flood Insurance Program,” said Armstrong. “Also if you have had disaster assistance in the past few years.”

For more information this program, you can visit FEMA’s website.