Canva
HARLINGEN, Texas (Stacker) — Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Texas using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch.
Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Dec. 24 to Jan. 6. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 337 count sites in Texas. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
Project FeederWatch, a citizen science project where participants collect data on birds at their feeders, was founded in Ontario by Erica Dunn and the Long Point Bird Observatory in 1976. The project partnered with the Cornell Lab of Ornithology after 10 years to scale the project across the U.S. and Canada and now has over 20,000 participants.
The data Project FeederWatch collects is used by scientists to understand trends in bird populations. If you would like to participate as a FeederWatcher you can learn more about the project here.
Read on to see which birds are most commonly seen in your state.
Canva
#50. Red-tailed Hawk
– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 4%
– Average group size: 1.07
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Nevada: 20%
— #2. Mississippi: 9%
— #3. Tennessee: 6%
— #3. Connecticut: 6%
— #3. Massachusetts: 6%
Canva
#49. Red-breasted Nuthatch
– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 4%
– Average group size: 1.08
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Maine: 71%
— #2. Alaska: 61%
— #3. Washington: 50%
— #4. Wisconsin: 48%
— #4. Michigan: 48%
Canva
#48. Northern Flicker
– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 4%
– Average group size: 1.26
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Montana: 72%
— #2. Colorado: 67%
— #3. Washington: 65%
— #4. Oregon: 62%
— #5. Nevada: 53%
Canva
#47. Rufous Hummingbird
– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 4%
– Average group size: 1.3
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Texas: 4%
Canva
#46. Woodhouse’s Scrub-Jay
– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 4%
– Average group size: 1.64
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Utah: 56%
— #2. New Mexico: 52%
— #3. Arizona: 16%
— #3. Colorado: 16%
— #5. Texas: 4%
You may also like: Highest NFL draft picks from Texas
Canva
#45. Song Sparrow
– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 4%
– Average group size: 1.74
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Washington: 57%
— #2. Kentucky: 54%
— #3. Oregon: 49%
— #4. West Virginia: 38%
— #4. Pennsylvania: 38%
Canva
#44. Pine Siskin
– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 4%
– Average group size: 1.89
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. New Mexico: 39%
— #2. Colorado: 16%
— #3. Arizona: 15%
— #4. Maine: 14%
— #5. Alabama: 10%
Canva
#43. Field Sparrow
– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 4%
– Average group size: 2.06
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Oklahoma: 9%
— #2. Tennessee: 7%
— #3. South Carolina: 5%
— #4. Texas: 4%
— #5. Nebraska: 3%
Canva
#42. Harris’s Sparrow
– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 4%
– Average group size: 2.45
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Oklahoma: 26%
— #2. Kansas: 20%
— #3. Nebraska: 13%
— #4. Iowa: 9%
— #5. South Dakota: 6%
Canva
#41. Cooper’s Hawk
– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 5%
– Average group size: 1.02
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Nevada: 33%
— #2. Arizona: 24%
— #3. Kentucky: 21%
— #4. New Jersey: 20%
— #5. Illinois: 17%
You may also like: Highest-rated golf courses in Texas, according to Tripadvisor
Canva
#40. White-breasted Nuthatch
– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 5%
– Average group size: 1.26
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Maine: 87%
— #2. West Virginia: 85%
— #3. Connecticut: 84%
— #3. Vermont: 84%
— #5. Massachusetts: 83%
Canva
#39. Purple Finch
– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 5%
– Average group size: 1.88
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Mississippi: 27%
— #2. Arkansas: 25%
— #2. Georgia: 25%
— #4. Missouri: 23%
— #5. North Carolina: 22%
Canva
#38. Yellow-bellied Sapsucker
– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 7%
– Average group size: 1.06
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. North Carolina: 18%
— #1. Oklahoma: 18%
— #3. Georgia: 15%
— #4. Virginia: 14%
— #5. Tennessee: 13%
Canva
#37. Red-shouldered Hawk
– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 7%
– Average group size: 1.13
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Florida: 11%
— #2. Maryland: 9%
— #2. Oklahoma: 9%
— #4. North Carolina: 8%
— #4. Virginia: 8%
Canva
#36. Eurasian Collared-Dove
– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 7%
– Average group size: 2.63
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Wyoming: 65%
— #1. South Dakota: 65%
— #3. Utah: 63%
— #4. Idaho: 55%
— #5. Colorado: 48%
You may also like: Best counties to raise a family in Texas
Canva
#35. Inca Dove
– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 7%
– Average group size: 3.64
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Louisiana: 14%
— #2. Arizona: 12%
— #3. Texas: 7%
— #4. New Mexico: 2%
Canva
#34. Golden-fronted Woodpecker
– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 8%
– Average group size: 1.34
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Texas: 8%
Canva
#33. Brown-headed Cowbird
– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 8%
– Average group size: 4.54
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Alabama: 23%
— #2. Ohio: 15%
— #3. Tennessee: 14%
— #3. Florida: 14%
— #3. Delaware: 14%
Canva
#32. White-crowned Sparrow
– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 9%
– Average group size: 2.2
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Nevada: 73%
— #2. California: 69%
— #3. Arizona: 59%
— #4. New Mexico: 31%
— #5. Washington: 20%
Canva
#31. Eastern Phoebe
– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 10%
– Average group size: 1.17
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Georgia: 41%
— #2. South Carolina: 26%
— #3. Louisiana: 23%
— #4. Florida: 17%
— #5. North Carolina: 11%
You may also like: Most valuable crops grown in Texas
Canva
#30. Ladder-backed Woodpecker
– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 11%
– Average group size: 1.21
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. New Mexico: 28%
— #2. Arizona: 21%
— #3. Texas: 11%
Canva
#29. European Starling
– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 11%
– Average group size: 3.31
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Indiana: 74%
— #2. Kentucky: 69%
— #3. Ohio: 67%
— #4. Delaware: 64%
— #5. Missouri: 56%
Canva
#28. Pine Warbler
– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 14%
– Average group size: 1.5
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Georgia: 62%
— #2. South Carolina: 54%
— #3. North Carolina: 45%
— #4. Alabama: 35%
— #5. Florida: 33%
Canva
#27. Eastern Bluebird
– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 15%
– Average group size: 2.14
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Georgia: 67%
— #2. North Carolina: 63%
— #3. South Carolina: 60%
— #4. Mississippi: 55%
— #5. Virginia: 50%
Canva
#26. Cedar Waxwing
– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 16%
– Average group size: 7.56
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Texas: 16%
— #2. Mississippi: 9%
— #2. Idaho: 9%
— #4. South Carolina: 8%
— #5. North Carolina: 7%
You may also like: Highest-earning cities in Texas
Canva
#25. White-throated Sparrow
– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 18%
– Average group size: 2.62
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Arkansas: 79%
— #2. Maryland: 74%
— #3. New Jersey: 70%
— #4. Virginia: 68%
— #5. Delaware: 67%
Canva
#24. American Crow
– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 18%
– Average group size: 2.93
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Oklahoma: 44%
— #2. Maine: 42%
— #2. Arkansas: 42%
— #4. Minnesota: 38%
— #5. Virginia: 32%
Canva
#23. Bewick’s Wren
– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 20%
– Average group size: 1.13
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Washington: 33%
— #2. California: 31%
— #3. Texas: 20%
— #3. New Mexico: 20%
— #5. Oregon: 14%
Canva
#22. Red-winged Blackbird
– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 20%
– Average group size: 5.85
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Oklahoma: 35%
— #2. Mississippi: 27%
— #3. Colorado: 23%
— #4. Texas: 20%
— #5. Utah: 19%
Canva
#21. Lesser Goldfinch
– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 22%
– Average group size: 3.98
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Nevada: 80%
— #2. California: 59%
— #3. Utah: 52%
— #4. Arizona: 47%
— #5. Oregon: 43%
You may also like: Cities in Texas with the most living in poverty
Canva
#20. American Robin
– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 24%
– Average group size: 3.05
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Nevada: 47%
— #2. Tennessee: 41%
— #2. North Carolina: 41%
— #4. Washington: 39%
— #4. New Mexico: 39%
Canva
#19. Ruby-crowned Kinglet
– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 26%
– Average group size: 1.11
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Georgia: 47%
— #2. South Carolina: 37%
— #3. Mississippi: 36%
— #4. Alabama: 33%
— #5. North Carolina: 32%
Canva
#18. Black-crested Titmouse
– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 26%
– Average group size: 1.76
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Texas: 26%
Canva
#17. Orange-crowned Warbler
– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 28%
– Average group size: 1.07
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Texas: 28%
— #2. Mississippi: 18%
— #3. Nevada: 13%
— #4. Louisiana: 9%
— #5. California: 8%
Canva
#16. Chipping Sparrow
– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 32%
– Average group size: 4.58
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Georgia: 58%
— #2. Mississippi: 55%
— #2. South Carolina: 55%
— #4. North Carolina: 34%
— #5. Alabama: 33%
You may also like: Highest rated IPAs in Texas
Canva
#15. Yellow-rumped Warbler
– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 35%
– Average group size: 1.55
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Nevada: 60%
— #2. Georgia: 58%
— #3. South Carolina: 55%
— #4. North Carolina: 46%
— #5. Florida: 45%
Canva
#14. Red-bellied Woodpecker
– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 37%
– Average group size: 1.11
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. West Virginia: 87%
— #2. Ohio: 81%
— #3. Connecticut: 80%
— #4. Kentucky: 79%
— #5. Indiana: 78%
Canva
#13. Northern Mockingbird
– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 38%
– Average group size: 1.15
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Mississippi: 64%
— #2. South Carolina: 57%
— #3. Alabama: 53%
— #4. Georgia: 49%
— #5. Tennessee: 46%
Canva
#12. Mourning Dove
– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 38%
– Average group size: 2.88
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. West Virginia: 87%
— #1. Kentucky: 87%
— #3. New Jersey: 86%
— #4. Mississippi: 82%
— #4. Indiana: 82%
Canva
#11. Tufted Titmouse
– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 39%
– Average group size: 1.61
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. West Virginia: 100%
— #2. Connecticut: 92%
— #3. North Carolina: 90%
— #3. Georgia: 90%
— #5. Massachusetts: 89%
You may also like: Most popular baby names for girls in Texas
Canva
#10. Dark-eyed Junco
– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 39%
– Average group size: 3.49
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Nebraska: 97%
— #2. Washington: 95%
— #2. Oregon: 95%
— #4. Missouri: 92%
— #4. Delaware: 92%
Canva
#9. Downy Woodpecker
– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 40%
– Average group size: 1.22
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Arkansas: 92%
— #2. Connecticut: 91%
— #2. Minnesota: 91%
— #4. Massachusetts: 90%
— #5. Iowa: 88%
Canva
#8. House Sparrow
– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 45%
– Average group size: 5.54
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Iowa: 91%
— #2. Illinois: 87%
— #2. Nebraska: 87%
— #4. Indiana: 80%
— #5. Ohio: 79%
Canva
#7. Carolina Wren
– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 47%
– Average group size: 1.31
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. North Carolina: 84%
— #1. South Carolina: 84%
— #3. Georgia: 81%
— #4. Alabama: 80%
— #5. Virginia: 79%
Canva
#6. American Goldfinch
– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 47%
– Average group size: 3.07
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Oklahoma: 79%
— #2. Missouri: 76%
— #3. Wisconsin: 75%
— #3. Arkansas: 75%
— #5. Maine: 74%
You may also like: Most popular baby names for girls of the last decade in Texas
Canva
#5. Blue Jay
– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 58%
– Average group size: 1.96
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Nebraska: 87%
— #2. Indiana: 83%
— #3. Ohio: 82%
— #4. Iowa: 81%
— #5. New Jersey: 80%
Canva
#4. House Finch
– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 62%
– Average group size: 2.79
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Arizona: 91%
— #2. Kentucky: 87%
— #3. Colorado: 86%
— #3. New Mexico: 86%
— #3. Indiana: 86%
Canva
#3. White-winged Dove
– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 65%
– Average group size: 4.36
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Texas: 65%
— #2. New Mexico: 42%
— #3. Louisiana: 27%
— #4. Oklahoma: 15%
— #4. Arizona: 15%
Canva
#2. Carolina Chickadee
– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 81%
– Average group size: 1.99
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Arkansas: 96%
— #2. Alabama: 93%
— #3. South Carolina: 92%
— #4. Oklahoma: 85%
— #4. Georgia: 85%
Canva
#1. Northern Cardinal
– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 86%
– Average group size: 2.64
– States with the highest percent of sites visited
— #1. Kentucky: 100%
— #2. Arkansas: 96%
— #2. Missouri: 96%
— #4. Maryland: 94%
— #5. Tennessee: 93%
You may also like: Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Texas