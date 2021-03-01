Feed supply store facing shortages, resulting from winter storm

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — The impacts of the arctic blast continue to have an impact on local businesses, with some now facing supply shortages.

Circle G, a fee supply store, has been in business for over 40 years and has never faced any issue in keeping up the supply.

“What we have been shorted more are the cattle feed — the three-quarter cubes and the sweet mixes,” said Circle G Owner, Juan Gonzalez. “As far as the horses, they’re still okay, but cattle feed has been in short supply.”

Their suppliers are based in Gonzales and Adkins. Both the power outage and icy roads created the problem.

“Usually, one company will place orders on Thursday, and we get them on Tuesday,” he said. “We didn’t get ours until Saturday, and it was short. We didn’t get the whole order in.”

While production resumed and the conditions returned to normal, there is still a backlog.

Gonzalez says they’ve already experienced a bit of a slowdown from the pandemic, so they are trying their best to work with what they have.

“Luckily, we didn’t lose electricity at all in this part, so we were still able to remain open,” he said. “We still supply our customers with what we have. If it’s not what they’re looking for, we have something that they can substitute.”

He’s unsure when they’ll be fully restocked, but if it’s not soon, the animals could be in jeopardy.

“With the freeze, the grass is pretty much gone, and at this time of the year doesn’t grow very much, so they’re relying on hay and that’s another problem,” he said. “The hay is in short supply as well, so that’s all kind of caught up with us. But we’ll make it through”