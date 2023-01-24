BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman entering the United States through the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville was arrested after authorities found 35 bundles of cocaine in her vehicle, records indicated.

Zanet Padron was arrested on charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, federal records show.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral, Padron entered the country through the vehicle lane at the Gateway International Bridge on Jan. 23.

“At the primary inspection lane, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officer noticed inconsistencies in Padron’s statements and referred the vehicle for secondary inspection,” the complaint stated.

During the inspection, authorities discovered 35 bundles hidden in multiple areas of the vehicle, the complaint stated. The bundles contained a white, powdery substance that tested positive for characteristics of cocaine.

Authorities stated that the total weight of the bundles was 84 pounds.

The complaint stated that Padron claimed “sole and complete control of the vehicle,” and said it had not left her possession.

Records state Padron has a detention hearing scheduled for Friday.