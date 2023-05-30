A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two Rio Grande Valley residents pleaded guilty to human smuggling, authorities reported.

According to a release sent by the United States Attorney’s Office, 29-year-old Jose Quezada-Gamez of Tamaulipas, Mexico, pleaded guilty to functioning as a guide for undocumented migrants attempting to cross the Rio Grande and enter the United States illegally.

Derly Crescencio Medina, 27 of McAllen, and Jessica Dinora Pena-Rodriguez, 48 of Tamaulipas, Mexico, admitted to housing undocumented migrants at a residence near San Juan.

Rogelio Gonzalez III, 29 of Edinburg, entered his plea to transport undocumented migrants further north into the United States.

All four were arrested following an investigation into a smuggling ring operation in McAllen.

Quezada-Gamez was arrested near the Rio Grande while guiding a group of migrants into the U.S. from Mexico.

Additionally, Gonzalez was arrested near Premont while driving a vehicle with multiple undocumented migrants.

At the time of the pleas, all four admitted to knowingly transporting or harboring undocumented aliens for financial gain, the release stated.

The four are scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 10. At that time, each faces up to 10 years in prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

All four have been and will remain in custody pending that hearing.