BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men were arrested after an alleged drug transaction led to car chase and crash, documents show.

Alvino Lozoya Ramon and Juan Alberto Monroy Villanueva were arrested on charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and conspiracy with intent to distribute a controlled substance, according to federal records.

A criminal complaint, obtained by ValleyCentral, stated that special agents were conducting surveillance at a home in Brownsville on Nov. 28.

Agents saw a white 2013 Ford F-150 stop at the residence and had several large bundles placed inside the backseat.

Authorities maintained surveillance on the home and on the suspect’s vehicle. While the vehicle was travelling north on FM1425 in Mercedes, a deputy with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office attempted to make a probable cause traffic stop, but the suspect evaded at a high rate of speed.

After a short pursuit, the vehicle rammed a ranch gate and entered a fenced property. While on the property, the vehicle crashed into a tree, and two people bailed on foot, the complaint stated. Officers were able to arrest one of the suspects, identified as Lozoya Ramon.

While being interviewed at the HSI office in Harlingen, Lozoya Ramon admitted to being the passenger in the Ford truck. He said he helped load up about three large, wrapped bundles into the vehicle, which were believed to contain drugs.

Shortly after arresting Lozoya Ramon, officers with the Cameron County Constables Office conducted a traffic stop on a GMC Sierra that deported from the residence. The driver, identified as Monroy Villanueva, told authorities he was the person who gave Lozoya Ramon and the other suspect the wrapped bundles.

Lozoya Ramon was transported to the Brownsville City Jail and Monroy Villanueva was transported to Carrizalez Rucker Detention Center.

The two men are being held without bond and have preliminary examination hearings scheduled for Tuesday.