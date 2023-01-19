SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Antonio man was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison after posting sexually explicit images of a child on social media.

Jaycob Andrew Bustamante, 21, was sentenced for cyberstalking, extortion and distribution of child pornography, authorities said.

Bustamante distributed sexually explicit images of a minor and between January and September 2021 he created multiple social media accounts impersonating the minor, court documents stated.

Through those social media accounts, Bustamante posted sexually explicit images and sent child porn to the victim’s friends and family, according to federal prosecutors.

Bustamante continued to constantly harass and stalk the victim through social media, causing her and her family to fear for their lives, a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Texas stated.

He demanded more sexually explicit pictures from the victim during the harassment, prosecutors said.

“The defendant in this case extorted and harassed a victim to the point she genuinely felt her life was threatened,” said U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza of the Western District of Texas. “Cyberstalking and online extortion of children and adults is one of the fastest growing crimes. We and our partners are committed to holding accountable anyone who uses the internet and social media to terrorize, extort and stalk their victims.”