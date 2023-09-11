LAREDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A South Texas resident was arrested Monday for allegedly impersonating a nurse for two years, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.

Nora Nely Avila, a 35-year-old Laredo resident, is charged with making false statements related to health care matters and aggravated identity theft.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, a three-count indictment alleges Avila impersonated a nurse from January 2017 through December 2019.

The indictment adds Avila performed work she was not allowed to do at multiple home health companies in the Laredo area.

The Laredo resident is also accused of obtaining employment as a nurse trainer in a federally funded program with assignments to train future nurses.

Avila is expected to appear before a U.S. Magistrate Judge on Tuesday.

She faces up to five years in federal prison including a possible $250,000 maximum fine for each false statement charge including an additional two years for aggravated identity theft.