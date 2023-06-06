CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Benito man was sentenced to federal prison following his conviction of smuggling eight migrants, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

On March 15, Rogelio Garcia, 36, pleaded guilty. On June 6, the U.S. District Judge David S. Morales ordered Garcia to three years in federal prison immediately followed by a two year supervised release.

According to a news release, on Jan. 23 authorities attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Garcia. He refused to stop and led officers on a 10-mile high-speed chase in the town of Sinton.

The release stated that Garcia reached speeds of up to 90 miles an hour and ran multiple stop signs causing other drivers to pull over to avoid him.

“Ultimately, Garcia lost control and veered off the roadway onto railroad tracks,” Hamdani said. “At that time, approximately eight people fled into the nearby brush, three of whom authorities located and placed in custody.”

Garcia is pending his transfer to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.