McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Raymondville man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Wednesday for concealing meth underneath his clothing into the United States from Mexico.

Ricardo Garcia Jr., 42, pleaded guilty on July 29 to importing narcotics at a port of entry, officials say.

On May 18, Garcia attempted to make entry into the United States through the Hidalgo Port of Entry, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Texas.

At the port of entry, Garcia changed his reasoning for entering the country several times, and a narcotics K-9 was alerted, the release stated.

According to authorities, a secondary inspection revealed 12 packages of meth concealed underneath his clothing and inside of his boots, weighing a total of 6.6 pounds.

Garcia admitted he was importing the meth from Mexico into the United States and was to be paid $2,000 for the delivery of drugs to McAllen, according to the release.

U.S. District Judge Randy Crane ordered Garcia to serve a 120-month sentence followed by five years of supervised release.

He remains in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.