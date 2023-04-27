PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Pharr man was arrested after allegedly receiving or distributing 100 videos of child pornography, documents revealed.

Juan Enrique Ochoa-Ibarra was arrested on charges receiving/distributing child pornography, a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral stated.

On April 25,the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) led RGV Child Exploitation Investigation Task Force was contacted by the Texas Attorney General’s Office with a referral. It was regarding an “illicit chat that alluded to one of the members of the chat committing sexual acts with their minor son,” the complaint stated.

Authorities identified Ochoa-Ibarra as a suspect, and encountered him that day at his place of employment. He gave HSI consent to search his two cellphones, where investigators located 100 videos of prepubescent children engaged in sex acts with adults and other children, the document revealed.

While being interviewed, Ochoa-Ibarra admitted to receiving and distributing the child porn on his devices from March 8 through April 4.

“Ochoa-Ibarra stated that he received and/or distributed approximately 100 videos of [child sexual abuse material].”

Ochoa-Ibarra has a detention hearing scheduled for Friday.